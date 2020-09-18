Ludhiana's Veterinary University Opens 1st Blood Bank For Dogs In North India

A special blood bank for dogs has been established at Veterinary University Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) in Ludhiana. This is the first blood bank for dogs in North India. While speaking to a news agency, Dr Shukriti Sharma of GADVASU said, "We handle at least 25,000 cases every year. Of which, 500-600 cases have low hemoglobin (protein) level in dogs."

After the Department of Biotechnology gave the approval to set up the blood bank, Governor of Punjab V P Singh Badnore took to Twitter congratulate the faculty of the Veterinary University. He added that blood, plasma, platelets will be available at the blood bank.

I congratulate & commend the faculty of #GuruAngadDevVeterinaryandAnimalSciencesUniversity #Ludhiana for setting up First ever #DogBloodBank in #NorthernIndia where blood, platelets, plasma are offered to ailing or injured dogs @Manekagandhibjp #GADVASU pic.twitter.com/mCM32p3sv4 — V P Singh Badnore (@vpsbadnore) September 17, 2020

While speaking about Ludhiana's Veterinary University setting up the first blood bank for dogs in North India, Dr Sharma said, "In one of the cases here, the blood level dropped down to three grams. We had to transfuse blood and the level rose to seven grams." He added that 25 states across the country had applied for the approval of blood bank for dogs out of which the Department of Biotechnology approved the establishment of only two blood banks. The first blood bank for dogs is in Chennai and the other is here in Punjab.

The doctor said, "Earlier, the blood of one dog was donated to the other. But with this blood bank facility, we separate the donated blood in three parts -- Red Blood Cells (RBCs), plasma and platelets." He further said the institute has conducted 125 blood transfusions in dogs till now."

(With ANI inputs)