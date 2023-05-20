Last Updated:

Lumpy Skin Disease Detected Among Cattle In Three Districts Of Sikkim

The contagious lumpy skin disease (LSD) was detected among cattle in three districts of Sikkim, an official said on Saturday.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


The contagious lumpy skin disease (LSD) was detected among cattle in three districts of Sikkim, an official said on Saturday.

Samples from Soreng, Pakyong and Namchi districts sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal turned out to be positive, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Secretary P Senthil Kumar said.

The government was taking various measures to control the disease, he said.

The entry of dairy cows from outside the state has been prohibited till further notice, he said.

Only bullock and buffalo bullock for immediate slaughter for the purpose of meat was being allowed, Kumar said.

Vaccination of healthy animals was started, and all dairy farmers were asked to contact the nearest veterinary dispensary or hospital for vaccination, he said. 

READ | Lumpy skin disease: No proposal yet for easy loan to cattle rearers, says Rajasthan farm minister
READ | Lumpy skin disease claimed lives of 11,547 cattle in 10 months in Maha: Govt
READ | Maharashtra: Lumpy skin disease claimed lives of 11,547 cattle in 10 months, govt says
READ | SC seeks replies from Centre, states on plea for national health plan on lumpy skin disease
READ | UP vaccinates 1.5 crore cows in two months against lumpy skin disease

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT