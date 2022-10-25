Lumpy Skin Disease: Jammu And Kashmir Sets Nov 5 Deadline For Inoculation Of Cattle

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday set a deadline of November 5 for completing vaccination of all eligible cattle against lumpy skin disease (LSD) in all districts of the Union territory, officials said.

No LSD case has been reported in several districts of Jammu division since last week, they said.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, on Tuesday reviewed status of LSD vaccination in all districts, and directed the staff to expedite the vaccination process, the officials said.

Reviewing district wise data, the ACS underlined that the rate of infection and mortality is higher in Kashmir division and immediate measures should be taken for its containment.

Dulloo directed the officials to ensure availability of vaccines in both the divisions in sufficient quantity to meet the requirement.

He also directed to constitute teams comprising veterinarians, para-veterinarians and experts to undertake block-level visits every day in Kashmir division to assess local requirements to check the spread of LSD.

He also suggested that experts from the Centre be invited to share expertise and help contain the disease in the UT.

