Lutyens Media Body Which Backed TRP Probe Now Opposes CBI, Says ‘transfer Cases To BARC’

In a suspicious move, a Lutyens media body appears to be spooked by the CBI's move to file an FIR in the fraud TRP case, lodging a staunch opposition against the central agency's probe into the matter and demanding the cases be transferred to BARC.

With the fake TRP case probe by the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police getting nowhere, standing exposed and turning into an unmitigated witch-hunt against Republic Media Network, the Lutyens lobby which had cheered the Mumbai police on has made a sudden U-turn by opposing the CBI's move to investigate the case, and now insists that television rating agency BARC is well-equipped to handle the investigation.

READ | 94- Yr-old INA Veteran Speaks Against Republic Witch-hunt, Draws Parallels With Emergency

CBI should persist with its investigations into the alleged TRP scam, if only to expose those who hatched the conspiracy to harass, intimidate and slander @republic https://t.co/1LsdbI3NKS — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) October 24, 2020

It is interesting to note that Lutyens lobby members didn't hesitate when the Mumbai Police targeted Republic Media Network in the witch-hunt despite Republic exposing the overwhelming holes in the allegations - such as the FIR & complaint not naming Republic but naming another channel - and now, as the CBI steps in, the lobby appears to be pulling out all the stops to halt the probe before it gets going.

A major controversy has erupted over the Lutyens lobby's demand to halt the CBI probe. This is despite the Mumbai Police's probe being brought into disrepute on account of an OpIndia tape in which a witness in the TRP case alleges that he has been coerced by Mumbai police to name Republic. The CBI had registered a case to probe allegations of TRP manipulation on Tuesday. The FIR had originally been registered at the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow on the complaint of an advertising company's promoter, and the UP government recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI, with sources citing that the agency's intervention was necessary given the multiple jurisdictions involved.

READ | 'FIR Against Republic Is Blatant Abuse Of Power,' Writer Advaita Kala Raises Big Questions

READ | Republic's Resolve Resounds As Newsroom Marches With Niranjan To Mumbai Police's Summons

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

Republic employees have been questioned for over a combined 100 hours by the Mumbai police as part of an egregious roving-and-fishing inquiry that has moved beyond the TRP case, in this brazen attack on freedom of press. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 20 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen for 3 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

Two shocking decisions dominated proceedings on Friday. First, Section 91 notice was filed against Republic TV, that sought details of the smallest transactions, like the cost of tissue, papers among others. This was followed by FIR against the entire editorial staff of Republic Media Network, that sent shockwaves across the nation. These are just the latest in a concerted and single-minded witch-hunt against the network which has been utterly and comprehensively exposed fact-by-fact at every turn.

Accompanying Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy to the NM Joshi Marg Police Station on Saturday, Arnab Goswami pointed out that Param Bir Singh, in his witch hunt to target Republic, invoked one of the rarest sections, Section 3(1) - a 1922 law belonging to the British Raj & last used during the Emergency era, to target the network's journalists, with Arnab promising 'we will win, we will win big.'

READ | NUJ(I), WJI & IFWJ Condemn Mumbai Police's Witch-hunt Against Republic Media Network Staff