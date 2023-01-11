Luxury Cruise Ganga Vilas Arrives At UP's Varanasi; To Be Flagged Off By PM On Jan 13

The Ganga Vilas luxury, which departed Kolkata on December 22, arrived at Uttar Pradesh's Ramnagar port in Varanasi on Tuesday and is scheduled to be virtually flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the MV Ganga Vilas Cruise Yatra on January 13. pic.twitter.com/vKRLAi5tML — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2023

The world’s longest river cruise is scheduled to depart from Ramnagar and arrive at Sant Ravidas Ghat, where it will receive a grand welcome. The cruise was initially expected to arrive in Varanasi on Saturday but was delayed due to inclement weather, according to sources.

Covering a distance over 3,200 km

Traveling on the world’s longest waterway from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam, the luxury cruise will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kms and pass through 5 states in India and Bangladesh.

The three major rivers

A total of 27 river systems across UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Assam will be traversed during this trip. The Ganga, Meghna, and Brahmaputra are the 3 major rivers that the cruise will pass through.

The cruise will enter the Bhagirathi, Hooghly, Bidyavati, Malata, and Sundarbans river systems in Bengal. In Bangladesh, it will pass through Meghna, Padma, and Jamuna in Bangladesh and then enter the Brahmaputra in Assam.

An official statement states that the 51-day cruise is scheduled to stop at 50 popular tourist destinations, including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, river Ghats, and important cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.