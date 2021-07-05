'Lynching Against Hindutva': RSS Supremo Mohan Bhagwat's Powerful Message Silences Critics

In a huge development on Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sent a strong message against persons involved in lynching others in the name of Hindutva. This assumes significance as the opposition has often accused BJP of tacitly endorsing such criminal activity, an impression strengthened by ex-Union Minister Jayant Sinha garlanding lynching convicts. Speaking at the launch of the book 'The Meeting of Minds: A Bridging Initiative' written by late PM PV Narsimha Rao's advisor Dr. Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmed, Bhagwat conceded that some unruly elements had created an atmosphere of distrust in the society. While asserting that the cow is a holy animal, he made it clear that the police must act against lynchers without any partiality.

Mohan Bhagwat remarked, "There are all types of people around. But because of these elements, an atmosphere of distrust and conflict has been created. That's why we say India is a Hindu Rashtra and cow is a holy animal and those indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva. They should be brought to justice in accordance with the law. But such cases are even made up these days, so can't really say what's right, what's wrong."

"The person who fears can never unite. Those who fear cannot unite, that's for sure. You also shouldn't get scared. The government will come and stay. But still, don't fear. Unity happens with love, not with fear. Unity happens with selflessness. Some people have an argument that we were in power, we will rule again, that's a wrong thing. This is a democracy. Now, nobody can talk of Hindu domination or Muslim domination. Everyone should talk about Indian domination," the RSS chief said in the context of unity in India.

Bhagwat propagates 'same ancestor' theory

On this occasion, Bhagwat also propagated that the DNA of all Indians is the same as they have the same ancestors. In a veiled jibe at Muslim intellectuals, he dismissed the notion that Hindus will overpower the minorities. The RSS supremo also clarified that his organization is not involved in politics. He added, "We have the power but since the beginning, but we have decided not to get into the party and vote bank politics. Politics will not serve the purpose of connecting people".