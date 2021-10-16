Lynching incident: Punjab Deputy CM Randhawa demands probe by sitting judge

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge in the case of lynching of a Dalit man at the Singhu border to find out the "actual cause" of the incident.

Randhawa, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, in an official statement said, "This is a very sensitive issue related to people's religious beliefs and also associated with farmers who have been peacefully protesting for almost a year against the draconian farm laws of the central government." "At this crucial juncture, it is very important to identify anti-social elements inciting religious sentiments and defaming the farmers' agitation. These kind of desperate attempts aimed at sabotaging this most peaceful and well-disciplined agitation were already being made by some disgruntled elements," he said.

Randhawa demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge into the case to find out the "actual cause" of the incident.

The deputy chief minister said the Haryana government and its police could not disassociate themselves from this incident as the responsibility of maintaining law and order lay with them.

Stressing upon the need to be vigilant and ensure strict monitoring by the Haryana Police, Randhawa also asked why security arrangements were not made at a place where a large number of people had gathered and religious scriptures were adorned.

Two people have been arrested so far in the case, police said.

The body of Lakhbir Singh, a labourer from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, was found on Friday tied to a barricade at the Delhi-Haryana border, where the anti-farm law protesters have been camping, with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.

Hours after the macabre crime, Sarabjit Sigh, wearing the blue robes of the Nihang order, claimed that he had "punished" the victim for "desecrating" a Sikh holy book. PTI SUN VSD AAR

