M B Rajesh Resigns As Kerala Assembly Speaker, To Take Over As Minister

IMAGE: @MBRajeshCPM
Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh on Saturday tendered his resignation from the post after the ruling CPI(M) decided to appoint him as a minister in the LDF government.
Rajesh handed over his resignation to Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar.
Addressing the media after the resignation, Rajesh said his job as Speaker was a learning experience.
Party sources said he will take oath as a minister next week itself.
The CPI(M) had on Friday announced the resignation of the party's newly appointed state secretary M V Govindan from the cabinet.
Rajesh would be replaced as Speaker of the House by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer.
The reshuffle comes in the wake of Govindan's resignation after he was appointed as CPI(M) state secretary last week, replacing ailing senior party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.
