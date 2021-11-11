Maa Annapurna Idol Stolen 100 Years Ago, To Be Handed To UP Govt: MoS Meenakshi Lekhi

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi announced on Thursday that the government will hand over the idol of Maa Annapurna to the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday. The idol will be placed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on November 15. While talking to news agency ANI, Lekhi said, "An idol of Maa Annapurna, which was stolen from Varanasi about 100 years ago was retrieved from Canada recently. The idol will be installed at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on November 15. The government of India will hand over the idol of Maa Annapurna to the Uttar Pradesh government today.”

Meenakshi Lekhi offered her prayers to the deity today at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi. As per the reports, the idol will be taken to Aligarh later during the day. The idol will be further taken to Kanauj on November 12 and then will reach Ayodhya on November 14. It will finally reach Varanasi on November 15 to be installed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Uttar Pradesh.

As per an official press release, the idol will be placed after appropriate rituals. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will consecrate the idol at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on November 15. The idol is 17 cm in height, 9 cm in breadth and 4 cm in thickness. Hardeep Singh Puri said regarding the return of the idol, “Blessed to pay obeisance to an ancient idol of Maa Annapurna Ji which was stolen from a temple of Varanasi & smuggled out of the country around 100 years ago. Maa has returned & begins her punstharpana yatra to Kashi Vishwanath, Varanasi today.”

Maa has returned & begins her पुनर्स्थापना यात्रा to Kashi Vishwanath, Varanasi today🙏@narendramodi @PMOIndia

India making efforts to get other historical pieces of art from countries abroad

According to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, at least 42 rare heritage artefacts have been returned to the country since the reign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi began. During a span of 37 years between 1976 and 2013, only 13 rare statues and paintings were brought back to India. As of now, the government of India has identified more than 157 sculptures and paintings that are under the control of foreign countries but originally belonged to India and were taken out of the country illegally. The government has already begun discussions to bring them back to India. The government is making efforts to bring idols from Singapore, Australia, Switzerland and Belgium. The country is also trying to retrieve more than 100 idols from the United States of America.

(with ANI inputs)