Maa Annapurna's Rare Idol Returned By Canada To Be Received By UP Govt On November 11

The Uttar Pradesh government will be receiving the historic and age-old idol of Goddess Annapurna, stolen from Varanasi decades ago, which was recently retrieved from Canada by the Central government.

The rare idol was stolen around 100 years ago and will now be placed in the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 15.

Maa Annapurna rare idol to be placed in Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The Centre is expected to hand over the antique idol to the UP government in an event that will take place in Delhi on November 11, Thursday. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed ANI that around 42 such rare artefacts and historical idols have been retrieved by the government under the NDA regime.

This will be followed by Devi's journey to Kashi Vishwanath, Varanasi.





Reddy further added that the government is continuously working on the issue of bringing back Indian cultural artefacts. At present, around 157 sculptures and paintings have been recognised by the government from across the globe. The government is continuously engaging with Singapore, Australia, Switzerland and Belgium, and apart from this, the government is also seeking to bring back 100 idols from the USA.

UP CM praises PM Modi for his efforts to bring back Indian cultural artefacts

Earlier on Diwali, November 3, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about the idol of Maa Annapurna which is to be placed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. CM Yogi said that the statue of Maa Annapurna was stolen from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple 100 years back and reached the Canadian University after going through several hands.

Confirming the same, he informed that the idol of Maa Annapurna has now been received by the Indian government and now due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedicated efforts, it will be received by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Further expressing gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi for his dedication towards Indian culture, CM Adityanath informed that the state government will receive the idol on November 11 from New Delhi in the presence of several state ministers. Later, it will start its journey to the final resting place at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh. The idol will first be taken to Kannauj on November 12, and next to Ayodhya on November 14 and 15. On the 15th, it will finally be taken to Varanasi where it will be placed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after performing appropriate rituals.

