Mad March Weather: Sudden Rains Bring Relief From Heat, Leave Farmers Morose

Surprise rains, accompanied by hailstorms and strong winds, damaged crops in fields spread across several Indian states, Farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are worried about the damage to crops due to unseasonal rains in the state. Where these rains were a breath of relief amid the scorching heat in the month of March, they got coupled with waterlogging and heavy traffic jams in metropolitans.

Many farmers in the villages of Morena, Gwalior & Ashoknagar districts of Madhya Pradesh, and the Bundelkhand district of Uttar Pradesh lost their crops due to the hail storm on Saturday, March 18. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier this week predicted the possibility of rain and scattered hailstorms at high altitude places in Uttarakhand along with Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and other northern regions.

Madhya Pradesh | Many farmers in the villages of Morena, Gwalior & Ashoknagar districts have lost their crops. Last year's compensation amount was provided to most of the farmers: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on his visit to hailstorm-affected villages pic.twitter.com/pOJAK2mIGM — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 18, 2023

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited hailstorm-affected villages in Madhya Pradesh and assured relief to the farmers. He said, "This year also, I have directed the administration to conduct a survey, and accordingly, compensation would be fixed."

Unseasonal rainfall and a hailstorm were also witnessed in Lalitpur, in the Bundelkhand district of Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, causing damage to the area's fields and sown crops.

A farmer, while talking to the media, said that they are expecting some relief from the district administration for their damaged crops, and said, "Most of my crops have been destroyed. Farmers are already in debt, and this has increased their problems. We expect some relief from the district administration."

District Magistrate Lalitpur Alok Singh directed all SDMs to promptly check the affected regions and report on any crop damage caused by hailstorms.

DM Lalitpur took to Twitter and said, "Deputy District Magistrate should report after examining the areas affected by the hailstorm. Gave instructions to the officials so that the affected persons can get permissible help from the government."

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, directed the functionaries to carry out relief work for the damage caused by the rain and hailstorm in various districts. He further directed that each affected household receive the maximum amount of compensation, which is Rs. 4 lakh. He announced financial assistance to people whose houses have been damaged or animals have been harmed.