In a historic first, Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday, July 25 making her the country's first tribal President. She was administered oath by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N\.V. Ramana in the Central Hall of the Parliament House at 10.15 AM.

Murmu, who was the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, won the Presidential Elections by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 percent valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th president. She received 6,76,803 votes against Sinha's 3,80,177 votes.

Race to Rashtrapati Bhavan

With the total value of votes of the electors being 10,86,431, the winner needed to bag at least 5,43,216 votes. When Droupadi Murmu was announced as the candidate, BJP and its allies constituted 48% of the electoral college implying that they required the support of a few more parties to sail through. To take on Murmu, the joint Opposition fielded BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha.

However, in the run-up to the Presidential Elections, several Opposition parties began swinging in favor of Murmu instead. From the BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, JMM, JD(S) Rajbhar's SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's PSP, and Raja Bhaiya's Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, Opposition outfits began expressing their support to the NDA candidate.

Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Born on June 20, 1958, to Late Biranchi Narayan Tudu, Droupadi Murmu hails from one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts of Odisha. Despite the adversities faced in her childhood, Murmu completed her education and kickstarted her professional career by serving as an Honorary Assistant teacher in Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur, without a salary, from 1994-1997. In 1997, Murmu's stint in the political sphere began with her victory as a Councilor. She was appointed the Vice-chairman of the Rairangpu National Advisory Council.

In subsequent years, Droupadi Murmu was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket twice from the Rairangpur constituency, in 2000 and 2009. In 2007, she was awarded the 'Nilakanth Award for The Best MLA of the year 2007' by the Legislative Assembly of Odisha. During the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BJP coalition government in Odisha, Murmu served as a minister in the Commerce and Transport department and subsequently in the Fisheries and Animal Resources department between 2000 and 2004.

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the Governor of Jharkhand in the year 2015 and held the position till 2021. Even in her tenure as the Jharkhand Governor, Murmu's name goes down as the first female governor as well as the first Odia woman and tribal leader to be named governor of an Indian state and serve for the full term of her office.