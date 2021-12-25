Madan Mohan Malaviya's Birth Anniversary: Top Leaders Pay Homage To Social Reformer

On the 160th anniversary of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya's birth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, BJP leaders, and politicians, including former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, Union Minister BL Verma, and others extended their tributes to the great educationalist and politician on Saturday.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote on Koo, "Humble greetings to the founder of Banaras Hindu University Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya ji on his birth anniversary." (roughly translated)

BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote, "Tributes to Indian freedom fighter, skilled politician, educationist and famous social reformer Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pt. Madanmohan Malviya ji on his birth anniversary." (roughly translated)

Union Minister Arjun Munda wrote on Koo, "My humble tribute to Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malaviya ji, scholar, educational reformer and politician notable for his role in the Indian independence movement, as the three times president of Indian National Congress, founder of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha and Banaras Hindu University on his birth anniversary today."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya, I bow to the one who considers the national interest as paramount. For the spread of education in the country and the bright future of the youth, he established the Banaras Hindu University, and devoted his whole life to the work of the country and society."

Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya

Madan Mohan Malaviya was a notable Indian scholar, educational reformer, and politician who played a significant role in India's independence struggle. He was born on December 25, 1861, in Allahabad. Malaviya was initially intrigued to politics and joined the Indian National Congress in 1886 after working as a teacher. Later in his career, he progressed through the ranks and was named INC President four times: in 1909, 1913, 1919, and 1932.

He was also an early leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, helping to form the organisation in 1906. Not only that, but Malaviya was a successful politician and social reformer who served on the Imperial Legislative Council for 11 years, from 1909 to 1920. Notably, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya received the prestigious Bharat Ratna posthumously, following which the Vanarasi-New Delhi Mahamana Express was inaugurated in his honour.

Image: PTI/@INCIndia_Twitter