Madan Lal Hits Pakistan For Six Over Shocking Discrimination Against Danish Kaneria

Former Indian team cricketer Madan Lal on Friday expressed his sadness over the reports of discrimination with Pakistani cricket player Danish Kaneria. The former cricketer in his statement said that there is no place for discrimination in sports.

Madan Lal said, " I was reading about the matter yesterday and felt sad over the reports of discrimination with cricketer Danish. We also play with players who all come from different religions, we never discriminated against them. Sports teaches us equality."

"It is better not to play if you are facing discrimination in the dressing room. Here for us, whoever is in the dressing room is our teammate," he added.

Talking about how education matters, Madan Lal said, "Our players are talented and their players are also talented. What matters is the education and upbringing."

Shoaib Akhtar divulges the truth

Shoaib Akhtar was recently quoted as saying, “Captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking the food from the same table."

Akhtar also added that he called out the Pakistani cricket captain on his conduct, "I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is despicable. This guy (Kaeria) is chalking up so many wickets to win matches for us and you're treating him like this."

He further elaborated on Kaneria's plight, "No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance. That was uncalled for. He won us the Test series against England (in 2005). He snared all the top-order batsmen. I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated against based on region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I chided my team-mates for mistreating him."

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Danish Kaneria confirmed the incident, stating, “Whatever Shoaib Bhai has said is true. I am extremely thankful to Shoaib Akhtar. He is a big player. I have been saying this for a long time what has been happening with me."

The former Pakistani cricketer also said, "I have got support from only Inzamam ul Haq, Md Yusuf, and Younis Khan. The rest did not help me. There were many big players. I am not naming them now but will come out with their names shortly in my Youtube channel."

