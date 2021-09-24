Made-in-India C-295 Deal To Give Jobs To 25,000; Tata, Airbus To Supply 56 Aircraft To IAF

A day after Tata Group in partnership with Airbus, became the country's first-ever private sector company to sign a defence manufacturing project and build the C-295 aircraft in India, the duo on Friday said that the project will provide employment opportunities to more than 25,000 people.

On Friday, while addressing the press on the project to supply the Indian Air Force with 56 C-295 transport aircraft, out of which 40 will be locally built, Jean-Brice Dumont, Executive Vice President (Military Aircraft) at Airbus, said that the deal will produce 15,000 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs in India, as India will finally produce a Made-in-India aircraft.

25,000 jobs will be created in India with this project

It willl bring this aircraft to a very new chapter and eventually it will be made in India with the creation of 15,000 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs. That is absolutely significant: Jean-Brice Dumont, Executive Vice President, Airbus Military Aircraft pic.twitter.com/b4PJOT0DRS — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Location of the project not decided yet: Tata Advanced Systems MD

Other than this, the companies also cleared the air about the location of the manufacturing plant and said that they have not decided on the location yet. However, speculations are rife that the plant will be set up in Uttar Pradesh.

"We have looked at many locations and the process is still going on. We are yet to finalise the location. There are multiple stakeholders in the project and all aspects have to be looked into. We are hoping it would be done soon," said Tata Advanced Systems Limited Head Sukaran Singh.

Talking about the manufacturing of the transport aircraft, the Managing Director & CEO, Tata Advance Systems, Sukaran Singh expressed that this is one of the deepest Make-in-India projects. He said, “This is probably the deepest Make-in-India project that at least I'm aware of in the private sector where Tata Advanced Systems in partnership with Airbus will take raw material aluminium ingots on one end and convert it into a flyway aircraft on the other side.”

A momentous day. It's been 11 yrs that we first agreed for Airbus & Tata Advanced Systems to partner together for this project. In this period, we've built up a very strong relationship & done an enormous amount of work in preparation: Sukaran Singh, MD-CEO, Tata Advanced Systems pic.twitter.com/VTtc8v6Pti — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Project is a step forward to open aviation projects in India: Ratan Tata

Earlier in the day, Ratan Tata, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus had commended the deal and termed it as a great step forward in the opening up of aviation projects in the country. “The clearance of the joint project between Airbus Defence and Tata Advanced Systems to build the C-295 is a great step forward in the opening up of aviation and avionics projects in India. It envisages total manufacturing of the aircraft in India.”

Tata & Airbus strike deal to manufacture 40 C-295 military aircraft

In a boost to expand the aerospace ecosystem in India, Tata Group in partnership with Airbus will deliver 56 C-295 military aircraft to the Indian Air Force. On Thursday, September 23, Tata Group and Airbus signed a deal with the Centre to manufacture C-295 transport aircraft in India. Out of the total 56 aircraft, 40 will be manufactured locally in India, while 16 will be developed in Spain. The deal was proposed to boost the Make-in-India initiative launched by the central government.

Image: Twitter/@tapanbhuyan407, Twitter/@ANI