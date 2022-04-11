Made-in-India Hal Dornier DO-228 To Take Off From Assam To Arunachal Pradesh On April 12

In order to improve North Eastern Region's air connectivity with the rest of the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has approved a Scheme titled "Providing air connectivity and Aviation infrastructure in North Eastern Region (NER)" to promote air connectivity in NER states and, if necessary, develop infrastructure for air connectivity.

Two significant developments will happen as a result of this scheme on April 12, 2022; the first flight of a Made-in-India HAL Dornier Do-228 from Dibrugarh, Assam, to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh. Alliance Air will be India's first commercial airline to operate civil aircraft built in the country. The First FTO (Flying Training Organization) for the North Eastern Region will be inaugurated at Lilabari in Assam on April 12. All India Radio News kooed and informed about the same.

The Koo post read, “First flight of Made in India HAL Dornier Do-228 will take off from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow. It further stated, “Alliance Air will be the country's first commercial airline to fly Indian made aircraft for civil operations. On the other hand, the First Flying Training Organization for the North Eastern Region will also be inaugurated at Lilabari in Assam tomorrow.”

Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to grace the event

Both the events will be graced by Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia with the presence of Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Rajiv Bansal; Usha Padhee and Amber Dubey, Joint Secretaries from Ministry of Civil Aviation and other dignities from the State Governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and Alliance Air officials will also be present at the event.

The development of India's North Eastern Region (NER) is not only strategic, but also a component of India's developmental story. NER connectivity is critical, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has classified NER as a priority area under the "Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN)" Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). The NER's inter and intra connection has improved as a result of the same. New airports are being constructed, and established airports are being updated in this aspect. Considering the hilly terrain, helicopter operations under UDAN scheme have been given priority for connectivity.

Image: Koo