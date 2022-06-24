Last Updated:

Made In India Infantry Combat Vehicles Inducted Into Indian Army In Ladakh's Leh

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi drove the Made in India Infantry Combat Vehicle in Leh. Several jawans boarded the vehicle with weapons.

Vishnu V V
INDIA

Image: ANI


In a major boost to the Armed forces, the Indian Army, on Friday, inducted new Made in India Infantry Combat Vehicles into its machinery in Leh, Ladakh. As part of the indication, Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi drove the ICV. Several jawans boarded the vehicle with weapons and successfully completed the first ride in the newly inducted Army machinery. 

Speaking about the new Infantry Combat Vehicles made under the Make in India initiative, Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi made positive comments on the vehicle’s capabilities. Inducting the ICVs into the Indian Army, Lt General Dwivedi said, “One can easily drive the vehicle. The driver can see 1800 meters away from it. The weapon mounted on it can be controlled from inside.”

It is pertinent to note that the vehicle was inducted into the force some time ago and has been developed jointly by India's Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Tata Group.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi had arrived in Leh on Monday for a four-day-long visit to Ladakh to review the operational preparedness of troops in the Union Territory. The Northern Commander reviewed the operational preparedness, training, and progress of induction of modern weapon systems, equipment and logistics assets during the visit.

(Image: ANI)

