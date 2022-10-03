Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopters To Be Inducted By IAF Today; Know Features Here

In a boost to its combat prowess as the multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) on Monday. The Light Combat Helicopter will be inducted into the IAF inventory at a ceremony in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. The event will also mark the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Features of Light Combat Helicopters

The Light Combat Helicopter has been developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). The indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) is capable of aerial combat and will help the force combat slow-moving aircraft, drones, and armoured columns during conflicts.

According to the PIB press release, “This helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations, against slow-moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), high altitude bunker busting operations, Counter Insurgency operations in the jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces and would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of Indian Air Force & Indian Army."

Notably, state-of-the-art technologies and systems compatible with stealth features such as reduced Visual, Aural, Radar and IR signatures and crashworthiness features for better survivability have been integrated into LCH for deployment in combat roles catering to emerging needs for the next three to four decades.

Several key aviation technologies like Glass Cockpit and composite airframe structures have been indigenized. The future series-production version will consist of further modern & indigenous systems.

Rajnath Singh to lead the ceremony

The induction ceremony will be led by Rajnath Singh who has played a crucial role in progressing cases for buying indigenous platforms for forces.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “I will be arriving in Jodhpur to attend the Induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF’s combat prowess."

I would be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow, 3rd October, to attend the Induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Comat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF’s combat prowess. Looking forward to it. pic.twitter.com/L3nTfkJx5A — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2022

Rajnath Singh was also present in the Cabinet Committee on Security which cleared the purchase of 15 of these Light Combat Helicopters for the air force and the army. Of the 15 limited series production helicopters approved, 10 are for the IAF and five for the army. Notably, it can land and take off from an altitude of 5,000 meters with weapons and fuel.

To meet the specifications of the military forces, the choppers have been flown extensively in Ladakh and the desert region. In the past three to four years, the IAF has added a number of helicopters to its fleet, including the Chinooks, Apache attack helicopters, and now LCHs. Notably, in Chinook helicopters undertaking routine supply operations to the northern and eastern borders, the IAF is now deploying women pilots.

Earlier this year, in March, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. CCS had approved the procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Limited Series Production at the cost of Rs. 3,887 crores along with Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs. 377 Cr.

India's capability to indigenously design growing under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, India's ability to indigenously design, develop, and produce cutting-edge technology and systems for the defence industry is continuously enhanced. It is important to note that the production of LCH by HAL will support the Atmanirbhar Bharat project and advance the indigenization of defence production and the nation's defence sector. LCH will lessen the nation's reliance on imported combat helicopters. The import embargo list already includes light combat helicopters. LCH has the capacity to export owing to its adaptable characteristics built-in for combat operations.

Image: Twitter@RajnathSingh