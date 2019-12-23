The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Madhav Bhandari: Congress Spreading False Propaganda Over CAA, Inciting Violence

General News

Madhav Bhandari, the spokesperson of BJP has slammed the Congress for spreading false propaganda over CAA and accused the Congress of fuelling protests

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Madhav Bhandari, the spokesperson of BJP's Maharashtra state unit, has slammed the Congress for spreading false propaganda over CAA. He accused the Congress party of fuelling protests for the polarization of votes. He asserted that Congress is methodical and consistent in inciting violence.

He also alleged that the Congress is working to make people forget that the CAA was originally proposed during the UPA government, starting for Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had also taken a stand for giving an identity to refugees from Bangladesh, he added.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA WRITES TO PAWAR ON ANTI-CAA
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
HARSHA BHOGLE CALMS DOWN FANS