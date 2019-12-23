Madhav Bhandari: Congress Spreading False Propaganda Over CAA, Inciting Violence

Madhav Bhandari, the spokesperson of BJP's Maharashtra state unit, has slammed the Congress for spreading false propaganda over CAA. He accused the Congress party of fuelling protests for the polarization of votes. He asserted that Congress is methodical and consistent in inciting violence.

He also alleged that the Congress is working to make people forget that the CAA was originally proposed during the UPA government, starting for Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had also taken a stand for giving an identity to refugees from Bangladesh, he added.