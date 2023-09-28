Last Updated:

Madhya Police Nabs 3 In Interstate Arms Smuggling Network In Dhar

Dhar police seized 149 country-made pistols, 2 pistols, and 13 cartridges worth Rs 36 lakh; nabbed 3 in arms smuggling network.

General News
 
| Written By
Swapnanil Chatterjee
Weapons cache recovered by Dhar Police.

Weapons cache recovered by Dhar Police | Image: ANI


The Dhar police in Madhya Pradesh have apprehended three individuals linked to an interstate illegal arms smuggling network operating in the district. The operation, which took place on Wednesday, resulted in the confiscation of a cache of weapons and ammunition from an illicit arms manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh.

Dhar Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Singh, disclosed, "Dhar police today busted a gang involved in inter-state illegal arms smuggling and arrested three people of this gang. A total of 149 country-made pistols, 2 pistols, and 13 live cartridges valued at Rs 36 lakh have been seized."

The investigation, as per an ANI report, revealed that the gang had established a sprawling network spanning across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Haryana. The primary accused apprehended has been identified as Ishwar. He was wanted in 24 criminal cases. Authorities are currently working to uncover the potential locations where he might have supplied these weapons.

READ | Custom officials seize Gold worth ₹68 lakh concealed in turban at Amritsar airport

The SP, in his statement, has stated, "Prime accused Ishwar was wanted in 24 cases. We are probing his links to the locations he might have supplied weapons," he said. “Further investigation is underway”, Singh added.

READ | Assam cops seize large quantity of fake Indian currency, arrest two

According to Dhar police officials, this breakthrough marks a substantial blow against illegal arms trafficking operations that have been plaguing multiple states.The SP added that Dhar police, along with other concerned authorities, are continuing their efforts to dismantle any remaining facets of this illicit network. Further details on this case will be released as the investigation progresses, officials said.

READ | Assam Police seize 18,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 Crore; apprehend drug peddler
READ | Assam Rifles, Narcotics department arrest 4 people, seize drugs worth Rs 5 crore
READ | Kerala Customs officials seize 5.4kg gold paste worth Rs 3 crore at airport
First Published:
COMMENT