Madhya Police Nabs 3 In Interstate Arms Smuggling Network In Dhar

The Dhar police in Madhya Pradesh have apprehended three individuals linked to an interstate illegal arms smuggling network operating in the district. The operation, which took place on Wednesday, resulted in the confiscation of a cache of weapons and ammunition from an illicit arms manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh.

Dhar Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Singh, disclosed, "Dhar police today busted a gang involved in inter-state illegal arms smuggling and arrested three people of this gang. A total of 149 country-made pistols, 2 pistols, and 13 live cartridges valued at Rs 36 lakh have been seized."

The investigation, as per an ANI report, revealed that the gang had established a sprawling network spanning across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Haryana. The primary accused apprehended has been identified as Ishwar. He was wanted in 24 criminal cases. Authorities are currently working to uncover the potential locations where he might have supplied these weapons.

The SP, in his statement, has stated, "Prime accused Ishwar was wanted in 24 cases. We are probing his links to the locations he might have supplied weapons," he said. “Further investigation is underway”, Singh added.

According to Dhar police officials, this breakthrough marks a substantial blow against illegal arms trafficking operations that have been plaguing multiple states.The SP added that Dhar police, along with other concerned authorities, are continuing their efforts to dismantle any remaining facets of this illicit network. Further details on this case will be released as the investigation progresses, officials said.