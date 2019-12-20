Madhya Pradesh: Protests Against CAA, NRC Sweeps Through A Dozen Districts

What began as a matter of public indifference till Thursday, became a wide-spread refusal to accept the Government's citizenship law and the proposed NRC, as over twelve districts of Madhya Pradesh marched protests at various levels.

Protests erupted in a dozen districts as the Congress dominance states joined the nationwide agitation against the Centre's National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Districts of Bhopal, Shajapur, Khandwa, Khargone, Seoni, Gwalior, Betul, Ratlam, Barwani, Sagar, Ujjain and Panna reported protests, according to reports from the state police operation room in Bhopal. Prohibitory orders under section 144, forbidding assembly of people, were imposed in 43 of the 52 districts in the Madhya Pradesh, informed the police.

Members from various sections of the society participated in the protests. The protests were peaceful and no incident of violence was reported from any concerned areas, except Khandwa where incidents of stone-pelting were reported. Nine districts -- Guna, Shivpuri, Alirajpur, Dhar, Betul, Dindori, Hoshangabad, Tikamgarh and Niwari -- avoided enforcing prohibitory orders under section 144.

Violent CAA protests in Khandwa

In Khandwa, while returning from the site of an anti-CAA agitation, protesters pelted stones at police, which created tension in the communally sensitive town, officials said. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the stone-pelting crowd which caused damage to a car, they added. Despite the prohibition in the town, a large mob gathered in the Idgah area to protest against CAA and NRC.

The police urged the protesters, not to take out the rally, the officials said. But while returning from the venue they formed a rally and raised slogans and began pelting stones on being prevented. The youths carried placards with slogans against CAA and NRC. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Gathre and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Keshav Pande reached the spot and took charge of the situation.

Leaders invoke agitations

Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan have rejected the Citizenship Act. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had, on December 16, said the Congress party is against anything which scares anyone or is suspicious. Our country is identified by the diversity of cultures and we oppose anything which hampers this tradition, the chief minister claimed. However, even though the states agitate against the CAA, Union Home Ministry claims the states do not have any power over its implementation.

"The new legislation has been enacted under the Union List of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution. The states have no power to reject the law," Lalwani, an MHA official said.

BJP member of Lok Sabha Shankar Lalwani from Indore had tried to incite trouble on Tuesday by claiming Pakistan-backed militants and activists of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were leading the violence in different parts of the country. Indore, the commercial hub of Madhya Pradesh has remained calm and indifferent to the protest calls.

In Panna town, the students marched a peaceful protest by carrying placards while tying black bands on the mouth. The placards said CAA disrespected the Constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar who drafted it. The law discriminates citizens on the basis of religion, they claimed. The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the President through Tehsildar.

(With inputs from IANS)