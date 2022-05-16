Madhya Pradesh: 17 People Injured In A Stampede During Religious Programme In Sagar

In an unfortunate turn of events, seventeen people were injured following a stampede that broke out during the coconut distribution ceremony at a religious programme in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. The incident took place on Sunday when thousands of devotees were present at the site.

As reported by PTI, around 25,000 devotees were present during the programme and religious sermons were being given when the stampede occurred.

Speaking on the same, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shailendra Singh said that the stampede broke out at the Khimlasa road in Bina town of Sagar. “Seventeen people were injured when coconuts were being given as ‘prasad’ at the venue, where Ramkatha was being recited by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri,” he further added.

Madhya Pradesh: Injured devotees undergoing treatment

Meanwhile, the injured devotees were admitted to the Civil Hospital and Bina Refinery hospital where they are presently undergoing treatment. Dr Virendra Singh Thakur from the civil hospital who is treating the people said that 17 injured people arrived in the hospital for treatment till 4 PM on Sunday.

Three of the injured have suffered fractures in their legs, while others sustained minor injuries and were discharged after primary treatment, he added.

Notably, incidents of stampedes during religious programmes are very common across the country. Last month, a 22-year-old man was killed in a stampede in a temple in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district.

Image: ANI