Madhya Pradesh: 2 Tribal Men Allegedly Mob-lynched In Seoni On Suspicion Of Cow Slaughter

In a shocking development, two Adivasi men were allegedly lynched by a mob of villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on suspicion of slaughtering a cow. The tribal men were lynched by a group of 15-20 late on Tuesday night, according to Madhya Pradesh police. An FIR has been registered and one arrest has been made in the incident so far.

The police on Tuesday night received information that two tribal men were lynched to death by a mob of 15-20 people. The men succumbed to injuries sustained by the mob after they were accused of slaughtering a cow. The police have since registered a case and have detained three to four people on basis of suspicion in the case. Further investigation is currently underway.

According to the police, investigation teams have been constituted to look into the crime. The police are also questioning the detained personnel regarding the killings. "The police were informed about the lynching at around 2 - 2:30 AM. There were 15-20 members who beat the tribal men and killed them after they were caught with cow meat. The police have made three to four probe teams. Further arrests will be made soon,” a Seoni police official told media from the scene of the crime.

Delhi man lynched for cow slaughter

It is pertinent to mention here that the case of Seoni lynching comes just weeks after a man in Delhi’s Dwarka was lynched to death by a mob for cow slaughtering. The victim, reportedly a caretaker on the premises, was allegedly lynched to death over suspicion of carrying out cow slaughtering. Around 15-20 cow vigilantes had reached the property before the competent authorities could and took matters into their hands. The incident took place in a farmhouse in the Chhawla region and the deceased caretaker was identified as 40-year-old Rajaram. Five people were taken into custody for the murder. As per Delhi Police, two separate complaints were registered in relation to the death of Rajaram and the alleged cow slaughtering.

