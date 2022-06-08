Madhya Pradesh: 5 Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas Inside Well In Balaghat; CM Condoles

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday condoled the demise of five people after they inhaled poisonous gas inside a well in the Bhootna Kudan village of the Balaghat district. The leader expressed his condolences to the victims' families and also prayed for the departed souls 'to find a place at God's feet.'

"Received sad news about the untimely demise of precious lives in an accident due to leakage of poisonous gas in the well in Kudan village of Balaghat. I pray to God to give the departed souls a place at his feet and strength to the family members to bear this deep loss. Humble tribute!" Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

बालाघाट के कुदान गांव में कुएं में जहरीली गैस के रिसाव से हुई दुर्घटना में अनमोल जिंदगियों के असमय निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान और परिजनों को यह गहन दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति देने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 8, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath has also condoled the demise in Balaghat. "I pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members to bear this profound loss," he said.

बालाघाट जिले के कुदान गांव में कुएं में जहरीली गैस रिसाव से 5 व्यक्तियों के दु:खद निधन का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को चिरशांति प्रदान करें और परिजनों को इस गहन दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दें। — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) June 8, 2022

Three brothers among five dead after inhaling toxic gas inside well; one injured

Five persons died after inhaling poisonous gas from an abandoned well in Bhootna Kudan village, said District Collector Dr Girish Kumar Mishra. The victims were reportedly rushed to a nearby healthcare facility where they were declared brought dead.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm when the victims went inside a well to clean it. Of the five victims, three were brothers.

Initially, two persons had entered the well to clean it. When they did not come out for a long time, the owner of the well, Puneet Khurchande, and three others went inside to see what was wrong, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vijay Dawar said.

"However, three of them also got affected by the suspected poisonous gas emanating from the well while the fourth one complained of difficulty in breathing," he said.

Soon, villagers raised an alarm, after which the bodies of the five deceased, identified as Puneet Khurchande (32), Pannu Khurchande (30), Tameshwar Bilsare (20), Teejalal Markam (32) and Mannu Khurchande (27) were moved out of the well by the authorities with the help of local people.

The sixth person, identified as Palak Khurchande, who somehow survived, complained of breathing difficulty and he was rushed to a hospital.

The district collector has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20,000 each as immediate assistance and pleaded to the villagers not to risk their lives by entering the well.