Madhya Pradesh: 50 Prisoners In Bhopal Central Jail Receive Training To Become Priests

The prisoners of the Bhopal Central jail in Madhya Pradesh are taking lessons so that they are able to perform ritual practices and earn an honourable living once they are released from the jail. Gayatri Shaktipith of Bhopal under its programme namely 'Yug Purohit' is training 50 prisoners who are serving sentences for heinous crimes. Notably, this is not compulsory training, only those interested in the Vedic Rituals and aim to give a good message to the society through these rituals are allowed to learn.

Sadanand Amrekar one of the priests and also a member of Gaytri Shaktipith talking to New Agency, ANI, shared his vision about the programme. Giving details about the 'Yug Purohit' training he said, "We are training these prisoners as they are cloistered from society. They are being taught the rituals so that they can work for the well-being of the people. We want them to go back to society as humane and virtuous people. The priest training has been conducted with the aim of establishing oneself as a good person in the society and the meaning of Purohit is taking care of others.There are 50 prisoners as of now, to whom we have selected after the talking to them. We have selected them on their eligibility, ability to learn and keen interest to learn rituals. The training session will end on March 28."

Madhya Pradesh Police

Bhopal Central Jail Superintendent Dinesh Nargave talking to ANI revealed that the Gayatri Shaktipith has also worked with jail inmates in the past, and training of the priests have helped the inmates to be socially and morally uplifted.

"Prisoners in jails are either in depression or in aggression. Most of them are semi-literate and poor. We felt the need of training prisoners so that they feel the positive energy around them. 50-60 prisoners who were willing to learn are being trained," he added.

Prisoner on the social training

Sandeep Pawar who is serving a sentence in the central jail on the charge of murder claimed that he has achieved a sense of calmness through this training and added that it has also helped him to stress.

Praising the training provided in the jail, Sandeep Pawar said, "I'm imprisoned for murder. We are being taught to propagate virtues of love and camaraderie along with spiritual education and rituals. Earlier we used to be stressed but after the training, there's a sense of calmness and we do feel like a part of the society. I am feeling very good, earlier the mind used to be restless and it seemed that negativity was there in the jail, but ever since I have been associated with the session, now it is very peaceful and we feel that we are also a part of the society."

Input: ANI