Madhya Pradesh: 8 Booked Under POCSO Act For Parading Six Minor Girls Naked In Village

A criminal case has been filed against 8 people, including 6 women, in connection with an incident in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. These people were arrested for parading minor girls as a part of a ritual to appease the rain god and bring showers in the area, said the Madhya Pradesh Police.

Madhya Pradesh: 8 people arrested under POCSO Act

The Madhya Pradesh police informed that the 8 accused had allegedly paraded six minor girls naked and also filmed the act on Sunday in Baniya village under the Jabera police station area, which is about 50 km from the Damoh district headquarters. Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) DR Teniwar told PTI that the accused were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Act on Thursday night.

Giving out further details, Damoh Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Singh said that efforts were on to arrest the accused. This case has come at a time when Baniya village and surrounding areas are facing a drought-like situation. The locals believe that this ritual will please the rain god and bring showers, the police said.

Following this incident, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sent a notice and has sought a report from the Damoh district administration within ten days. The police officials informed that the Damoh administration is yet to reply to the notice.

(Image: Representative)