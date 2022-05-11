Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old Raped & Murdered By Relative During Marriage Function In Datia

In a shocking development, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and murdered by a distant relative during a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Sunday night.

The crime took place in Tiletha village on Sunday night and the 24-year-old accused was arrested the following day, Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore said.

Some villagers informed Goraghat police that the girl's body was found lying in shrubs near a canal in the village on Monday morning

Upon inspection of the spot, it was found that the girl was allegedly raped and killed, the official said.

During the course of the investigation, another minor told the police that her male relative had initially tried to take her away while she was sleeping on a cot with the victim at the marriage function, but she ran away to her mother.

Later, when that girl returned, she found the victim was missing. The accused, who was a distant relative of the victim, was subsequently arrested.

He confessed to the police that he took the victim who was asleep, behind the house and raped her, the official said. The accused also told the police that he killed the minor to hide the crime.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

9-year-old raped by relative in Bijnor

In a similar incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 18-year-old uncle who works as a labourer at a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.

Police said the incident took place at Shivalakala Kalan on May 2 when the girl's parents had gone to work at the aforementioned brick kiln.

They said the accused was arrested after an FIR was filed against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agency)