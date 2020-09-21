Madhya Pradesh Assembly: One-Day Monsoon Session To Begin; Arrangements In Place

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly will hold a one-day monsoon session on Monday considering the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Protem Speak Rameshwar Sharma and Principal Secretary of the Assembly AP Singh inspected the arrangements in the house on September 20. Sharma informed that arrangements have been made for the Legislators from across the state to attend the MP Assembly virtually. The MP Assembly's one-day session will be attended by nearly 57 MLAs who will be physically present while the rest will be present virtually.

"Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, along with Assembly's principal secretary reviewed arrangements in the house, ahead of the Assembly session on September 21," read a tweet from the official account of MP Assembly. "Arrangements have been made at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) offices in every district," said the Protem Speaker.

Read | Monsoon Session Of Gujarat Assembly From Monday; No Question Hour

Read | MP Assembly Monsoon Session Deferred Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Madhya Pradesh Monsoon Session

Earlier on Sunday, Protem Speak Rameshwar Sharma along with the Chief Whip of Congress, Govind Singh and other Assembly Secretariat officials, reviewed the arrangements in the Vidhan Sabha premises. He also gave the Members of the MP Assembly the option to attend the session virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This move came soon after Rameshwar Sharma informed that nearly 40 MLAs tested positive for COVID-19.

Read | Sachin Pilot To Campaign For Congress In MP Assembly Bypolls

Read | Two Days After Himachal Assembly Session, Another MLA Found Corona Positive

Previously the MP assembly was set to hold a three-day Monsoon Session from September 21 onwards. It was also scheduled for July 20 but was cancelled due to the pandemic. The strength of the MP Legislative Assembly has been reduced from 230 to 202 following the death of 3 members and the resignation of 25 MLAs.

Read | Congress Names 15 Candidates To Face Scindia Loyalists In Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

Read | Madhya Pradesh Reports 2,281 New Coronavirus Cases, 34 Deaths

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)