Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls: BJP Releases First List Of Candidates For 39 Seats

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared its first list of candidates for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the party’s election in-charge for the state, announced the names on Thursday, as part of its first list. The ruling party has declared candidates for 39 Assembly seats.



Speaking to reporters at Umaria in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, Tomar said that BJP has declared their candidates for 39 seats for the upcoming MP Assembly elections, while the candidates for the remaining seats will be named soon. The ruling party has already hit the campaign trail for upcoming elections, with PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah heading the BJP campaign events in the state. Congress, which is the main opposition in the state, has also gone into campaign mode.



Earlier the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had earlier announced its electoral foray in the state, put out its first list of candidates for the state elections. The party led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal released a list of 10 candidates for Sweda, Govindpura, Huzur, Dimani, Morena, Petlawad, Sirmmor, Sironj, Chuhrat, and Maharajpur assembly seats.

Setting the grounds for the upcoming elections, earlier while addressing a mega public rally in the Bina district of Madhya Pradesh on September 14, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition bloc I.N.DI.A, calling it the INDI alliance. He accused the bloc of working with a hidden agenda of destroying the country’s Santan culture while railing against the Congress for leaving the state high and dry during its rule. PM Modi also said that at a time when Bharat is emerging as a world leader at global forums, some parties are trying to divide the country and its people. "These people came together to form an ‘INDI’ alliance. Some people are calling it a 'ghamandiya' alliance. They don’t have a leader yet and there is a lot of suspense on who is leading them into the Lok Sabha polls next year. They seem to be working with a hidden agenda to attack India’s culture," noted the PM.



The state is scheduled to go for polls later this year. Through these polls, the people will elect legislators for 230 assembly constituencies.



The last Assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister of the state. However, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after the then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, crossed over and joined the BJP. The Congress government fell after losing its majority and BJP formed the govt with Shivraj Singh Chauhan as the Chief Minister.