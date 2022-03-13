Madhya Pradesh ATS Nab Terrorists From Bhopal's Aishbagh; Incriminating Materials Seized

In a major development, Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday, March 13, nabbed several terrorists from the state’s capital Bhopal. The arrest was made under the massive operation run by the intelligence agencies. As per sources, the arrests were made from the Aishbagh area of Bhopal.

MP ATS seized religious texts, literature, laptops and other incriminating evidence from the residence of the accused. A thorough inspection and investigation of the seized material is being conducted to divulge more information from the same.

Madhya Pradesh ATS nab terrorists from Bhopal's Aishbagh

Following the arrests, the police later conducted a raid in the surrounding areas to further lookout for other suspects related to the perpetrators. Republic sources privy with the details of the operations informed that the accused had built a hideout in the area and were planning to conduct a massive terror operation. The police are also probing their connection with the banned terrorist outfit SIMI (Student’s Islamic Movement of India).

It is learnt that the raid was conducted in the area after the officials suspected the movement of the SIMI terrorists. The operation was chalked out by the ATS after being tipped about the suspected movement of the terrorists. As per sources, the accused terrorists were staying in the region for the past three months. Around 50-60 police officials were involved in the operation. It is suspected that they were sleeper cells of a terrorist organization

(This is a developing story. More details will be added soon as the updates follow.)

