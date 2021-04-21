Madhya Pradesh Becomes 4th State To Announce Free COVID Vaccines For All Aged Above 18

Amid undying scare of COVID infection and ahead of liberalised vaccine drive in India, Madhya Pradesh government has announced to enforce - vaccine for all above 18 years of age drive in the State. MP Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a press release confirmed that COVID vaccine will be open to immunise any resident of the State above the age of 18 years free of cost.

Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed via Twitter quoting MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



This surfaced after the Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh had earlier announced that they would be vaccinating all State residents above 18 years of age free of cost from May 1. This is pursuant to Centre's announcement on April 19, to liberalise the ongoing COVID vaccine drive in India. According to this every citizen above the age of 18 is eligible to immunise against the virus.

COVID Vaccine Drive In India

The Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID vaccines exclusively from this quota. The private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price.

However, they will have to follow all protocols such as being captured on the CoWIN platform and linked to AEFI reporting. At the same time, vaccination shall continue at Government of India vaccination centres for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 45 years. Additionally, the Centre stated that it will allocate vaccine doses to the states from the remaining 50% quota based on factors such as the number of active cases, speed of administration and vaccine wastage.

Apart from COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, the DCGI accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Sputnik V on April 12. Moreover, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In place of the local clinical trial requirement, the post-approval bridging clinical trial shall be mandated.