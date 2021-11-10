Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Alleges Collector Not Meeting Him As He Is Dalit, Stages Protest

BJP MLA Rajesh Prajapati sat on a dharna outside the residence of the District Collector in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday night, alleging that the latter is not meeting him as he is a Dalit. The BJP MLA alleged he was asked to wait to meet the collector since 5 pm, and nobody let him meet. He said that he wanted to bring up some issues that were happening in his constituency. He said, "I want to meet him regarding some issues of my constituency, but he is avoiding me. He is meeting others but not me. Why a Dalit MLA is not being heard.” The MLA Rajesh Prajapati represents the Chandla Assembly constituency.

Attacks on Dalits in Gujarat

Earlier in October, six members of a Dalit family were attacked by a large group of men for visiting a temple in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district. The police said no arrests have been made as of now. Deputy superintendent of police Kishorsinh Zala said, "Two FIRs were registered in this regard, one by Govind Vaghela and another by his father Jagabhai. The duo claimed that around 20 persons attacked them. We have formed eight teams to nab the culprits.”

The police have registered a case against 20 people and the name includes Kana Ahir, Rajesh Maharaj, Kesra Rabai, Paba Rabari and Kana Koli. They have been charged with several conducts like attempts to murder, dacoity, robbery, assault and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. According to the FIR, the accused mob was raging at Govind Vaghela and his family for visiting the Ram temple to offer prayers during the Prana Pratishtha ritual. On October 26, Vaghela was at his shop, when he was told that some people had destroyed his crops by releasing animals into his field. The complainant and his uncle Ganesh Vaghela rushed to save the crops, however, they were attacked them with pipes and sharp weapons. The complainant also alleged that the mob attacked his mother Badhiben, father Jagabhai and two other relatives. They were all treated at the general hospital in Bhuj.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

Image: ANI