Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Flouts COVID-19 Norms To Celebrate Birthday Amid Spike In Cases

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district openly violated COVID-19 guidelines in the state to celebrate his birthday on April 13. MLA Kamal Pratap celebrated his birthday on Tuesday night, even though a lockdown was imposed in the district. A large number of people joined the celebrations with masks on, however, videos show that no social distancing was practised during the celebrations.

The Madhya Pradesh government has extended lockdown restrictions in several cities, including commercial hub Indore, till April 19 amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state, an official said. Besides, the lockdown in some other districts has been extended till April 22, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora informed. At present, the lockdown is in force in all urban areas of the state till 6 am on Monday.

Lockdown extended till April 22

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with district crisis management committees via video conferencing. Speaking on the extension, Rajora said, "Lockdown will be in force in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6 am on April 19."

Lockdown will be in force from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur city, and orders under section 144 of CrPC will be issued by respective collectors soon, Rajora added.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday saw its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases after 8,998 people were detected with the infection, taking the state's tally to 3,53,632. The day also saw 40 deaths, taking the toll to 4,261, and 4,070 people got discharged from hospitals, which increased the recovery count to 3,05,832.