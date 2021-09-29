Madhya Pradesh BJP Neta Suffers Scary Fall From Stage At CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Event

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended an event held for him in the state's Khargone district. The local event was organized following his Jandarshan yatra from Jhiranya to Bhikangaon. At the event, a BJP leader was seen falling off the stage while addressing the people present, somewhat taking the gloss off the event.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A local BJP leader falls off the stage of an event which was organised for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Khargone, following his 'Jandarshan yatra' from Jhiranya to Bhikangaon in Khargone district. CM Chouhan was also present on the stage. (27.09.2021) pic.twitter.com/GXQYNciWjC — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

In the video shared by news agency, ANI, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his party members can be seen addressing the local people ahead of the upcoming assembly poll elections. In the video, the BJP leader can be seen prompting people into a chant - "How should the state's leader be?" Before he can complete, and before the crowd can respond with 'Shivraj jaisa ho', the leader falls off the stage having missed its edge completely. CM Chouhan was also present on the stage as this happened. As soon as the leader falls off, others rush to pick him up.

Meanwhile, recently, CM Chouhan announced a cash price of Rs 31 lakh for Indian women's hockey team players for their outstanding performance in the Tokyo Olympics. The CM hosted a felicitation ceremony for the Indian Women's hockey team star which was followed by the luncheon at his Bhopal residence. He stressed the need for the importance of the sport and stated, "Bhopal is the 'nursery' of hockey and we will continue to take sport forward."

