VVIP Racism Caught On Camera: BJP Leader Assaults Toll Plaza Workers In Madhya Pradesh

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, on June 5, misbehaved with toll plaza workers in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. Later, a massive clash broke out between BJP members and the toll plaza workers.

The incident, involving BJP district president Ambaram Karada and his supporters, took place at the Pataria Goyal National Highway Toll Plaza under Parvati police station of Ashta in Sehore. A video that emerged after the incident shows Karada assaulting toll workers and beating them with sticks.

The BJP leader and his supporters had an argument with the workers allegedly after being asked to pay toll at the plaza. On being informed about the altercation, police personnel from three police stations reached the area in large numbers.

Later, the BJP leader, Amabaram Karada, lodged a complaint at the Parvati police station accusing the toll plaza workers of misconduct. Police have registered a case against the toll plaza employees and said that strict action will be taken against the culprits in the case.

Jhansi toll dispute

In a similar incident, a massive fight took place between toll workers and BJP leaders on May 19 due to the non-payment of taxes at the toll plaza in Raksa police station area of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Vehicular movement was also affected for a long time due to the uproar.

According to Pawan Sharma, manager of Raxa Toll, fifteen to twenty vehicles came from Dinara side during the night. "Tilak Yadav, who identified himself as a BJP leader with them, came down to the toll and assaulted employees and ransacked the toll booth. Everyone was intoxicated. We later informed the police and demanded action," Pawan Sharma added.

However, on the other hand, BJP leader Tilak Yadav clarified this issue and said that he was returning from Dinara side with his comrades. "There the toll workers were beating some youths. According to Tilak, he along with his other accomplices tried to save those youths and took the injured youths to Raksa police station," BJP leader said.