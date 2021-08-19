Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Bystanders Save Woman Who Fell While Trying To Board Moving Train

A CCTV footage by the Railway Protection Force, Indore showed a police officer and others rushed to save the woman who lost her balance while boarding a train.

Madhya Pradesh

In a chilling movement, fellow passengers saved a woman from being run over by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, August 17. The entire incident of passengers pulling the woman as soon as she slipped while attempting to board a moving train, was caught on CCTV cameras by the Railway Protection Force, Indore.

In the video, the woman is seen rushing to board the train and loses her footwear, and slips down. A police constable is also seen immediately rushing to the woman's aid. Eventually, the train comes to a halt with many passengers rushing out to offer help.

Khemraj Meena, Railway PRO, told ANI, "The woman passenger was boarding a train along with a man and a child. After keeping the luggage inside the train, the man and the child boarded the train. The woman slipped off and fell off from the moving train and got stuck between the station and the platform". 

What is the lesson learned from this incident?

As the video went viral on social media, netizens have responded by appreciating the people's effort in helping the woman. Some of the responses read, "Hats off to all the people including the security who ran promptly to take the situation under control", "Great and no ward is sufficient to appreciate the onlookers".

While others have criticized the woman for being irresponsible to board a moving train. Few responses were, "One small mistake life ruin. This is a show of irresponsibility. Incredible people", 'So many incidents happen every day and still people cannot learn a single lesson".

Man slips trying to board moving train in Mumbai

In early June, a man was saved after he fell down while trying to board a moving train in Mumbai. The moment, of passenger, running and then slipped down while catching the Mumbai-Mangaluru special train as it left the platform, was caught on camera at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

RPF constable Narsingh Kanojiya and Railway guard Jitendar Pal saved the man from getting under the wheels. During the rescue act, the railway guard too lost his balance while trying to save the passenger and fell down on the platform. 

