Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet Approves 404 Km Expressway Connecting Rajasthan, MP & UP

Informing the cabinet’s decision on the highway, Narottam Mishra said, "Madhya Pradesh Cabinet today approved 404-km highway, Atal Pragati Path which will connect Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. 313 Kilometers of this highway will pass through Sheopur, Morena and Bhind. The highway will be developed by NHAI."

The major new project which will form an easier route from Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) to Kota (Rajasthan) was earlier made a part of the Bharat Mala Phase-1 by the Ministry of National Highways and Road Transport. The new route will save about 50 km from the current route. The travel time between the two cities will also be cut short by around five hours. The MP government had informed that it had plans to industrialise the banks of the expressway.

Atal Progress-Way project’s inclusion in Bharat Mala Phase-I

Earlier in August, the Atal Progress-Way project of Madhya Pradesh was made a part of the Bharat Mala Phase-1 by the Ministry of National Highways and Road Transport. Madhya Pradesh government had made advance preparations inviting investment to explore the industrial, commercial, and cultural openings that will be formed along the expressway being built along the banks of the Chambal river.

"Atal Progress-Way would prove to be the lifeline for the development of Gwalior-Chambal division. An industrial corridor will be constructed around this 404 km length expressway. It will become an important link in the economic development of the region," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said after its inclusion to the Bharat Mala Phase-I.

The Centre had informed that the land to build the expressway will be made available by the state. Earlier it was informed, that a budget of Rs 7000 crore was set for various projects along the expressway. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Atal Progress-Way was set up by the MP government in a record four months.

