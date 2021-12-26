Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Withdraws Panchayat Election Ordinance With 27% OBC Reservation

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Sunday withdrew a panchayat election ordinance which was recently issued. On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had chaired a meeting regarding the OBC reservation where the way to implement the triple test to decide the reservation in Panchayat elections was discussed.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday had announced that the local poll body elections will be held without a 27% OBC reservation. Chouhan had stated that the government will challenge the Supreme Court's stay on the reservation, similar to Maharashtra.

The state Assembly had passed the ‘Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj (Amendment) Adhiniyam’ providing the 27% OBC reservation, which has been stayed by the SC now.

SC stays OBC ordinance

On the lines of the Maharashtra OBC reservation, SC on December 17 stayed the OBC ordinance passed by the BJP government allowing a 27% reservation for the Other Backward Communities (OBC) for local body elections. The bench ruled that the election can proceed for other reserved seats and that the State Election Commission shall not notify any OBC reserved seats for any upcoming elections. All seats previously categorised as OBC, will be renotified as general.

As is the case in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court struck down the state government's move to introduce 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in Zilla Parishad and panchayat Samitis, citing the 50% threshold rule for reservation. In its Maharashtra reservation stay, SC had stated that the triple test had to be followed for providing OBC reservation, i.e - set up a Commission to conduct an empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies, specify the proportion of reservation to be provisioned as per the Commission's reservation and reservation shall not exceed an aggregate of 50% of the total seats reserved for SC/STs. The bench rebuked the government for not waiting for the data to be submitted by the Commission and succumbing to 'political compulsions'.

Madhya Pradesh mulls implementing Anti-mob Violence & Lynching Bill

Meanwhile, drawing inspiration from the anti-mob lynching bill that was passed by the Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh government is also mulling to implement similar legislation to improve the law and order situation in the state. Speaking about the new law, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "We have law and order in the state. There are no such cases of lynching so far. However, he will introduce a law to prevent mob lynching if needed."

Image: PTI, ANI