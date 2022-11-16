Madhya Pradesh: Case Registered Against Indore Man For Giving Triple Talaq To Wife

A case has been registered here against a 35-year-old man for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife and later asking her to undergo `halala', police said on Wednesday.

The woman, who is 26 years old, alleged that husband Wasim Shah gave her instant triple talaq on November 5, said Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Abhay Nema.

Instant triple talaq among Muslims has been outlawed by a 2019 legislation.

Shah later allegedly told his wife that he would take her back only if she performed `halala', Nema said.

Her in-laws have been harassing her since marriage, demanding a motorcycle and car in dowry, the woman told police.

The First Information Report was registered against Shah and his family members under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

No arrest has been made so far.

`Halala' custom entails that a Muslim woman who wants to re-marry her husband after divorce has to first marry another person and get divorce from the second husband.