Madhya Pradesh: Cash Stash, Jewellery Worth Crores Found At Scientist's Residence In Satna

After a complaint was filed that a junior scientist in Pollution Control Board in Madhya Pradesh possessed unaccountable assets, the ECIW filed an FIR and on the orders of the court, raided his residence on Sunday. As soon as the ECIW team reached the doorstep of the junior scientist, identified as Sushil Kumar Mishra, to conduct raids, seeing them, he got dizzy and fell down. During the raid that was conducted thereafter, assets worth crores have been recovered.

"During the raids, we have recovered Rs 30 lakh cash, jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh, the valuation of which is still going on. 7 vehicles of which 4 are four-wheelers- Mahindra SUV, Scorpio, Indigo, tractor. Also, more than 15 property documents have been found, of which the biggest is the registry of a 7 acre farm house in Bijatha. Moreover, there is also papers of registry of property in Badhkar, Ghudan, Amoda among others," an official of the ECIW informed.

The official further informed, "Not just that, we have gathered information of various bank accounts, Post Office accounts, LIC accounts... We are trying to gather inform about the lockers."

'Was living a very lavish life'

The ECIW informed that Mishra was living a very lavish life despite being promoted to the position of a junior scientist just recently. "Before this, he was the lab assitant. His salary was estimated to be below 50 lakh (per annum), and the assets that have been recovered are his", the ECIW official informed, adding that the investigation is going on, and further action would be taken on the basis of the new information that will be gathered. "The properties, the documents of which have been recovered, will be raided. Right now, we have got 14 documents, but we are expecting to get hold of a few more," the official further said.