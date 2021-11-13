Madhya Pradesh: Centre Okays Proposal To Rename Habibganj Station After Rani Kamlapati

A few days before the inauguration of the Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh, the Union government has approved the state government's request to rename the station after Rani Kamlapati. In a letter addressed to the Union Home Ministry, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government on Friday appealed to change the name of the station after the 18th century Gond queen of the region.

Providing its reasons for the decision, the state government explained that Rani Kamlapati was the widow Gond ruler of Nizam Shah, chief of Ginnorgarh. The Gond community comprises the largest tribal group in the country with a population of more than 1.2 crore and the community belongs to the Gondi-Manda subgroup of the South Central branch of the Dravidian language family. Further, renaming the station in her name "will honour her legacy and bravery", the letter added.

Madhya Pradesh govt writes to Centre to rename Bhopal's Habibganj railway station after the tribal queen, Rani Kamlapati pic.twitter.com/b2Q0EUICgX — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, another BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur had demanded renaming the station after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The renaming of the Habibganj railway station will now follow the league of the Allahabad railway station and Mughalsarai railway station which has now been changed to Prayagraj and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction respectively.

PM Modi to inaugurate Habibganj railway station on November 15

While the Centre is all set to celebrate November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in remembrance of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the redeveloped Habibganj railway station on the day further launching the week-long celebration. The project has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 100 crore and will be inaugurated on November 15.

