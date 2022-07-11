Madhya Pradesh: Child Holds Brother’s Body By The Roadside As Hospital Denies Ambulance

In a heartwrenching incident from Madhya Pradesh, an eight-year-old boy was seen sitting holding the dead body of his two-year-old brother on his lap by the roadside of Morena district on Saturday. The incident was recorded after their father went to search for an ambulance to take the corpse of his deceased son to their native village.

Reportedly, the father of the deceased, Poojaram Jatav, is a resident of Ambah tehsil of Morena in Madhya Pradesh. He took his son to the district hospital as he was suffering from anaemia and other ailments. The two-year-old died in the hospital during the treatment.

Speaking to media, Poojaram Jatav said he approached the doctors and staff of the district hospital in Morena to carry his child’s body to the village, however, his plea was turned down, claiming that there was no vehicle at the hospital.

Poojaram Jatav said that he tried to rent an ambulance, however, the driver asked for Rs 1500 to take the body to his native village but he did not have enough money to pay for it. He made his eight-year-old son sit on the roadside with the body of his younger sibling while went to look for a vehicle to take the corpse to his village.

The eight-year-old sat for hours with his younger brother’s dead body while hoping for his father to return. After receiving information from locals, police officials reached the spot and arranged an ambulance to Poojaram Jatav’s native village.

Congress' Kamal Nath questions Chief Minister over non-availability of ambulances

Meanwhile, lashing out the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter and wrote, “An eight-year-old child was sitting in the hospital with the body of his two-year-old younger brother in Morena. His father Poojaram Jatav kept pleading for an ambulance to take his deceased son’s body to his native village, but the hospital staff could not arrange an ambulance for hours.”

मुरैना में 8 साल का मासूम बच्चा अपने 2 साल के छोटे भाई का शव लेकर अस्पताल में बैठा रहा। उसके पिता श्री पूजाराम जाटव बेटे का शव गांव ले जाने के लिए एंबुलेंस के लिए गुहार लगाते रहे, लेकिन उन्हें घंटों तक एंबुलेंस या शव वाहन नहीं मिला। — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 10, 2022

जब लोगों ने यह करुण दृश्य देखा तब सामाजिक हस्तक्षेप के बाद पुलिस ने एंबुलेंस उपलब्ध कराई।

मैं माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी से जानना चाहता हूं कि आखिर क्यों मध्यप्रदेश में नियमित अंतराल पर एंबुलेंस ना मिलने के मामले सामने आते रहते हैं। — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 10, 2022

He further added, “When people saw this sad scene, after the social intervention, the police provided an ambulance. I want to know from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan why cases of non-availability of ambulances keep coming up in Madhya Pradesh at regular intervals.”