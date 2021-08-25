Madhya Pradesh: Children Get Treatment On Floor In Barwani Hospital Due To Overcrowding

The Barwani district hospital in Madhya Pradesh has become overburdened due to a spike in viral fever cases. More than 54 children are being treated on the ground on mattresses in a Barwani hospital according to local media reports. This comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading across the country. There is fear of a predicted third wave in the country.

Madhya Pradesh: Children being treated on floor mattresses in Barwani hospital

Anita Singare, Barwani's Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), stated that extra Oxygen beds are being arranged for them. Children can also be admitted to Newborn Stabilization Units (NBSU) at health centres. They presently have 380 Oxygen beds, with plans to add another 120 in the coming days. The 50 ICU beds that they have are still being worked on. It has ten old Covid ICU beds, six general ICUs, and four SDUs in women's clinics. On the issue of budget allocation, she told news agency ANI: "We get budget under different heads for COVID. We used to get budget for the Covid care centres, which is not being given, for now, there is the budget for mobility, IT, drugs and supplies, Oxygen, diagnostics and sampling".

"I got to know about the district hospitals and I talked to the civil surgeon about it. There is a training centre with 30 beds, we have given instructions for shifting a wing of our hospital there and it will happen within next 1-2 days. There are children having viral infection coming to the district hospital".

Madhya Pradesh to launch ‘Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2’ COVID-19 vaccination drive

Five more Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases reported in MP to 792109. As of August 24, there were 84 active cases in the state. In 49 districts, no new cases were reported, and in the three districts where new cases were reported, only one case was reported. On Tuesday, a 0.01% positivity rate was reported across the state and no deaths were reported. Today, the state will begin a two-day COVID-19 vaccination drive. ‘MP Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2’ is the name of the campaign. During these two days, the state government hopes to vaccinate 3.5 million individuals. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be launching this campaign in Bhopal. In June, the Madhya Pradesh government had launched the first large vaccination campaign, on June 21.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: ANI)