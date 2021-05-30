Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Monthly Allowance Of Rs 5000 For Kids Orphaned By COVID-19

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 will be transferred to the COVID orphaned children from May 30. The announcement was made on the day of Seva Diwas, the completion of the NDA government's seven years in central administration.

CM Chouhan expressed sympathy to all the families who were destroyed by the COVID pandemic. He said that all the children who lost their parents are now the state's children and informed that the food and education requirements of those unfortunate children will be taken care of by the state.

Considering the orphaned children as 'our', CM Chouhan said, "How can the niece and nephews suffer in the presence of their uncle?"

The state administration of Madhya Pradesh had announced its scheme to protect the COVID orphaned children on May 13. Madhya Pradesh CM also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his PM-Cares for children scheme. He stated that the entire country and Madhya Pradesh are standing with PM-Modi and his initiative will guide the nation towards progress.

PM-Cares for Children Scheme

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi earlier announced that all the unfortunate children who have lost their parents to the virus and are now left orphaned will be taken care by the government. The children will get a monthly stipend for their welfare till the age of 18. An amount of Rs 10 lakh will also be fixed to each of their names, this amount will mature when the children attain the age of 23. Along with the monetary support, food, education, shelter aids will also be extended to the orphaned children. The Government will also provide monetary fundings to the girls who are of marriageable age. Post to PM Modi's announcement many states put forward their approach to adhere to the scheme.

Madhya Pradesh's stand on COVID

Madhya Pradesh is presently fighting its battle against the COVID-19 virus with a total caseload of 7.7 lakh. The state has registered a total of 7,959 deaths and 7.38 lakh recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 1,640 new cases were recorded with 68 deaths and 4,995 recoveries. Referring to the present COVID crisis, CM Chouhan asked everyone to strictly follow the state-imposed COVID-19 guidelines and consider the rules as part of their lives until the nation as a whole wins the battle.

