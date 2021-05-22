Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Announces Unlock From June 1 Amid 4.82% COVID Positivity Rate

Amid several states announcing extension of lockdown, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that the state will ease the COVID-induced restrictions from June 1. The CM said that the process of unlocking will begin as the situation has come under control. The decision was announced after CM held a virtual meeting with senior officials of the state.

The CM told officials that the state cannot remain in lockdown forever.

"We cannot keep the state locked forever, will have to lift restrictions in few days in a phased manner," added CM Chouhan.

He further added that the positivity rate has come down to 4.82% while the recovery rate is over 90 per cent. By providing the data of number of tests conducted and its results, the CM showed confidence over a control on the crisis. The CM has directed that the restrictions need to be in place till May 31.

Out of 82,000 samples collected on Friday, only 3000 tested positive, added CM Chouhan.

"We are in a position to control the Covid-19 infection. Yesterday 82,000 samples were tested in the state out of which around 3000 new Covid-19 cases were reported and over 9,000 patients recovered from the disease. Now the positivity rate is below 5 per cent and the recovery rate is above 90 percent," added CM Shivraj Singh.

The Chief Minister also expressed his happiness over the COVID-19 situation on Twitter.

"I am happy to inform today that the positivity rate in the state has come down to 4.82%. Now we have to completely free Madhya Pradesh from the infection of Corona by 31 May," tweeted MP CM Chouhan in Hindi.

Relief amid COVID-19 crisis

The Chief Minister also announced that 'the state government is making provision of pension of Rs 5000 per month' along with 'free ration and education to the children who have become orphans'. On more positive side, the CM announced that vaccine drive will increase 'gradually' in the state. Pointing out that vaccination is 'protective shield', the CM highlighted that steps are taken for maximum availability of the vaccines.

Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 cases

On Friday, the state reported 4,384 fresh COVID-19 cases taking total tally to 7,57,119. A total of 7,394 patients recovered from the virus and 79 died due to COVID-19 infection taking the toll to 7394 in last 24 hours.

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)