Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Meets Blade Attack Victim In Bhopal, Assures Justice

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday, June 12, visited the woman who was attacked by a blade by a few men for resisting attempts of eve-teasing. The Bhopal-based woman received 118 stitches on her face from the incident. On visiting the woman, CM Chouhan lauded her bravery in fighting the goons and setting an example for others.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I came to meet her after she bravely fought some goons and even slapped them. Earlier, they ran after looking at the crowds but then, when she was going with her husband, they attacked her with a blade. It makes me sad and angry at the same time."

It is pertinent to note that the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the woman and has assured strict action against the attackers.

"We will ensure maximum punishment for the accused. They will be arrested soon. But I salute the woman's courage. She wasn't silent when she was targeted and demonstrated bravery," CM Chouhan added.

He further mentioned that plastic surgeons and doctors will provide details and updates on how the women will be helped with the injuries.

He further stressed, "We should not bear injustice. We should fight against it. She has become a role model after this. We will make sure that her children get admitted to a nearby school."

Fighting injustice is an act of inspiration: CM Chouhan lauds women's bravery

Taking to Twitter, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared photos and videos pertaining to his visit and wrote, "She confronted courageously on the objectionable actions of the miscreants. Sister Seema will be treated by the state government".

"Fighting injustice is an act of inspiration for other people, in this way, she is also an inspiration for other women. Her son and daughter will be assisted with their education and necessary instructions have been given to collector Bhopal for their cooperation," he added in another tweet.

अन्याय का प्रतिकार करना अन्य लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा का कार्य है, इस नाते बहन सीमा अन्य महिलाओं के लिए प्रेरक भी हैं। उनके बेटा और बेटी पढ़ते हैं और उनके सहयोग के लिए भी कलेक्टर भोपाल को आवश्यक निर्देश दिये हैं। pic.twitter.com/BXQ5ywPCxG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 12, 2022

(Image: RepublicWorld/PTI)