Madhya Pradesh CM Demands Strict Action Against Gujarat-based Gang Selling Fake Remdesivir

Amid rising instances of black marketing of Remdesivir injections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has demanded that fraudsters should be brought back from Gujarat. Chouhan's demand for action comes after three COVID-19 patients died after allegedly receiving fake Remdesivir injections, according to Indore police. The police had stated that an inter-state gang based out of Gujarat had provided the fake medication which contained only glucose water and salt.

Madhya Pradesh CM demands action

The MP CM stated that people died after using fake Remdesivir. He also mentioned that the patient had a possibility of surviving in case they had received authentic Remdesivir. "Such vampires cannot escape at any cost, they should be punished," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In addition, he also revealed that his government is considering legal consultation pertaining to the case.

"I am directing all officials to go deep into it and consult legal experts as well," added Chouhan

Further demanding charges of murder against those responsible, Chouhan added that Madhya Pradesh Police should arrest the perpetrators. Moreover, he has also demanded that the accused should be brought to Madhya Pradesh as the fake Remdesivir was sold in the state.

"This matter is serious and they should have murder charges on them. They should be brought here from Gujarat because the injections were sold here," he added.

Remdesivir black marketing in Indore

According to Hari Narayan Chari Mishra, IG Indore Range, a third case of fraud was recorded from Indore on Tuesday. Authorities arrested 21 people for selling fake Remdesivir injections. The arrests were made under the National Security Act on charges of culpable homicide. In addition, Mishra also reported that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to look into allegations of antiviral drug black marketing.

"21 people booked under National Security Act for black-marketing of Remdesivir injection. Those found selling fake Remdesivir drug booked under charges of culpable homicide. SIT constituted to investigate such matters," said Mishra.

Meanwhile, the inter-state gang involved in selling fake Remdesivir in Madhya Pradesh was arrested by the Gujarat Police. According to Superintendent of Police (Eastern Region) Ashutosh Bagri, the gang sold fake Remdesivir injections to many people in the city in the past one month. He further added that 1,200 fake Remdesivir vials were sold in Madhya Pradesh.