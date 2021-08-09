Madhya Pradesh CM Forms Cabinet Task Force For Relief Work In Flood-hit Areas

As parts of Madhya Pradesh is reeling under the heavy floods, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has formed a special task force comprising 12 Cabinet Ministers in order to help the flood-affected people. Chouhan, in a statement, said at least 24 people lost their lives in the flood while 8,900 people trapped at various locations in flood-hit regions were rescued by the Air Force, the Army, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The statement also said at least 32,900 people were shifted to safer places.

Here is the key announcement made by CM Shivraj:

CM announced Rs 4 lakh to the families who lost their lives

The Chief Minister also announced to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families who have lost their loved ones in the deadly floods. "I have formed a task force, comprising 12 cabinet ministers and officials of all important departments. Me, along with the team of ministers and officials will oversee the relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction work,” the CM Chouhan said.

The minister also announced an additional 50 kg of food grains for the families hit by the flood. This would not include the regular ratio given to the BPL beneficiaries. He also promised to provide wheat flour in order to arrange the food immediately.

#HADROpsUpdate#MadhyaPradesh



In relief efforts by #IAF helicopters, 278 people were airlifted & food supplies airdropped in the #flood affected districts of Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna & Ashoknagar from 02 to 07 Aug 21.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/0iSByIG7T1 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 8, 2021

Rs 30,000 compensation for to those who lost their dairy cattle: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan also said to provide Rs 6,000 immediately to families who lost their houses. This would be given in order to facilitate the families to stay temporarily in rented accommodations. “After the survey, the state government will also provide assistance to those who have lost their household items. The state government is also arranging financial assistance for the construction of houses destroyed in floods,” he said. Besides providing food and accommodations, the statement said Rs 30,000 will be given to those who lost their dairy cattle, while Rs 25,000 will be provided for the loss of other cattle.

Opposition leader Kamal Nath attack Chouhan for mismanagement

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath attacked the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the flood situation in the state. The Congress leader demanded details on time and statistics of flood management from the Chief Minister. Accusing Chouhan of doing drama and not alerting people on time, he said, "There's no benefit from the drama of showmanship. I urge Chief Minister to come forward and provide details on the time and statistics of flood management."

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image Credit: @IAF_MCC/Twitter/PTI)