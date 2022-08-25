Madhya Pradesh CM Holds Meeting With Officials From 3 Districts To Review Flood Situation

As heavy rain lashed some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting on Wednesday with Union Miniter Narendra Singh Tomar, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Irrigation and ACS Home from Bhopal, the Chief Medical Officer and all the concerned officials of the rainfall affected districts in the state.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the relief work in the rainfall-affected districts including Morena and Vidisha and directed the officials to make the saving of lives of the people their first priority. He also said that there should be adequate arrangements for tea, snacks and food for all the flood-affected people who have been brought to the relief camps, adding that sick people should be treated in the camp itself, according to PRO Morena's press release.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday told the collectors of Morena, Bhind and Sheopur districts that if the water level in the Chambal river rises, then they should be ready to deal with any situation, also if a helicopter is required for rescue, two helicopters will arrive on August 25, the statement said.

'Making necessary arrangements in relief camps': CM Chouhan

Speaking to reporters, CM Chouhan on Wednesday said, "As water levels may rise by 1-1.25m in Morena tomorrow, water levels in Shivpuri’s Parvati river have started decreasing while Chambal is stable… we now have a scientific assessment that can tell the areas getting affected as per the increase in water levels."

Adding further he said, "Keeping that in mind, we’ve started rescue work of evacuating the citizens in low-lying areas… NDRF & SDRF are stationing us to support the local administration. If needed, we will also provide helicopters for rescue. We’re making necessary arrangements in relief camps."

Madhya Pradesh rains

As rains continue to batter Madhya Pradesh, in the central and east parts of the state, it was raining heavily on Tuesday. Notably, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in the rain and flood-affected areas.

Earlier on Tuesday, State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) together rescued over 400 people from floods/excess rain in the state. In the state, as of Tuesday. the Parvati river was flowing at its maximum water level in Guna and the Ken river in Panna was close to its maximum water level. The water level of the Narmada river was 271.56 metres. Whereas In Vidisha, the Betwa river and its tributaries were overflowing on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention that CM Chouhan said on Wednesday morning that he apprised PM Modi about the flood situation in the state and later he thanked the PM for providing the help of the Army and the Indian Air Force in rescue and relief operations.

(With inputs from ANI)