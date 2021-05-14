Madhya Pradesh CM Offers Free COVID Treatment To All Infected Journalists & Their Kin

In a major relief to journalists in Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday, said that the state will fund for journalists' treatment if infected with COVID-19. Chouhan lauded journalists' role in disseminating information and said that the state will offer free treatment for journalists' families who were infected by the virus. Journalists in the print, electronic and digital media will be covered under this scheme.

Chouhan also stated that apart from journalists, desk editors, cameramen and photographers will be covered in this scheme. Madhya Pradesh has already declared journalists as frontline workers and will offer vaccines on priority. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala too have prioritised vaccinating journalists, declaring them frontline workers. Although politicians have asked Maharashtra govt to do the same, the state govt has stated that it doesn't have enough vaccines to cover all journalists. According to a study conducted by the Delhi-based Institute of Perception Studies, as many as 101 journalists have succumbed to COVID-19 between 1 April, 2020 and 28 April, 2021.

The study states that over 50 journalists have passed away due to COVID-related complications since January 2021. While the Centre has not recognised journalists as frontline workers, the Centre has enforced the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS) to help immediate families of journalists who have died due to COVID-19. The JWS scheme, under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, has been in force since 5 March 2019.

What is the Journalists Welfare Scheme (JWS)?

Under the JWS, a journalist who is an Indian citizen, accredited to PIB or non-accredited but a journalist for minimum five continuous years, is eligible for relief from the Scheme in case of death, permanent disabilities, major ailments, accidents causing serious injuries. The payment under the scheme will be made from Centre's annual budgetary allocations under JWS and the govt committee may recommend higher assistance if necessary or suggest deviations. The financial grant under the scheme to any working journalist is not a 'matter of right' and will be extended depending on the Committee's satisfaction regarding the merits of the case.

Key features of the Scheme: